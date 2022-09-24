Short-term rental discussion heats up in Ventnor

VENTNOR — City officials and residents say the rise of short-term rentals here is helping keep the local economy healthy, but that boost comes with a new set of problems that have to be addressed.

Commissioner Lance Landgraf said the city has received "enough complaints to warrant a discussion" about trash, noise, parking and overcrowding at short term Airbnb rental locations. At the same time, some residents, including those who rent their homes, say the problems can be fixed with some well-thought out rules and guidelines.

"We're trying to find a way to make everybody happy," Landgraf said.

At a Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday, more than 30 residents showed up to the municipal building, while roughly another 30 people opted-in to the public meeting via Zoom to discuss the rentals.

Many of those in attendance were favorable to Airbnb rentals, offering their views on how to lessen the number of problems and complaints.

Joe Iannuzzelli, lieutenant and fire inspector for Ventnor City fire department, was the first to speak.

Iannuzzelli, who rents the bottom of his duplex on Winchester Avenue, said resident complaints usually stem from Airbnb owners who don't abide by the rules. He said he obeys the rules set forth by Airbnb. Those rules include no parties, no additional guests and no noise.

"I don't think it's a huge problem," said Iannuzzelli, noting if the police and its computer-assisted dispatch system can identify problem properties, those owners should be the ones penalized.

"You can't punish the lot for the few," Iannuzzelli said.

Letting police handle complaints about overcrowding or unauthorized visitors was another recommendation.

Jeff Giangiulo, a short-term rental owner, told the board he is also the founder The Superhost Company, a full-service vacation rental host that helps short-term rental hosts get their properties listed on sites, deal with day-to-day logistics and provide other services required to smoothly run a short-term rental business.

Giangiulio suggested short-term rental hosts add noise-detection devices to ensure guests comply with the city's noise ordinances and have private trash companies and cleaners clean up after guests leave, instead of doing it themselves.

But that suggestion didn't appeal to Pat Mulligan.

Muligan, who rents her property through Airbnb, said "it was bad enough that she had to get a mercantile license" that costs about $500 a month. Paying for private trash services, noise detection devices and other Giangiulo suggestions would just add up to more costs for her.

But Giangiulo, who has owned short-term rentals in Philadelphia, Chicago and other major cities, said certain things like trash cleanup were things the city could require Airbnb owners to do and would alleviate some complaints.

"I don't allow one-night stays at my properties," said Giangiulio. "One night is just asking for trouble."

Some Airbnb owners require guests be 21 and over to ensure teens don't rent properties for parties. One resident stated her age requirement for her Airbnb was 28, but other residents warned that requiring an age limit could be considered ageism, which is discriminatory.

Some residents, like Rene Battle, said a minimum night requirement would hurt their income if it were year-round.

"I'm not looking to break even," said Battle, an Airbnb owner who uses the extra funds to add to her retirement fund.

Battle said her most lucrative rental time happens from mid-May to mid-September, so finding a sweet spot for a minimum night rental would make for quicker turnover rates if the minimum stays were seasonal.

Several Airbnb licensors said also pointed out that they act as "ambassadors for Ventnor" by encouraging their guests to try local businesses and restaurants.

During the meeting, Commissioner Tim Kriebel said he was "shocked in a good way" to realize how much Airbnb guests contribute to Ventnor's economy.

Kreibel said it wasn't logical to prohibit Airbnb rentals, considering the amount of business Airbnb rentals bring to the city and the amount of exposure short-term rentals give Ventnor.

Iannuzzelli also pointed out that Ventnor had no hotels or motels, so having Airbnb is a way to allow more people to stay in the city.

The Carisbrooke Inn bed-and-breakfast on Little Rock Avenue is the only place people have the option to stay in Ventnor, besides the Airbnb options. Owner John Batista says he doesn't see the short-term rentals as unfair competition.

"People end up growing to love Ventnor and even buy houses here," John Batista said. "There is a positive to Airbnb."

Other Airbnb license holders, including Melony Watson, said they always hire local companies, like housekeepers, plumbers and electricians to maintain their Airbnb properties, which also supports the local economy.

While several residents spoke, saying they don't want to complain or call police, Landgraf said those complaints help officials track and solve problem like these.

Landgraf said residents on Buffalo Avenue came to the city last week with six complaints, five which were trash-related.

Landgraf and Kriebel thanked those who spoke up Thursday, saying their input will help as the city discusses how it might increase regulation of short-term rentals.