Short message of what's to come

Expect a wet Tuesday, wetter than Monday with less breaks of rain. There will be areas of roadway ponding but no significant issues from the rain alone.
However, the rain, in conjunction with the tidal flooding will make for a messy Tuesday afternoon. Expect moderate stage coastal flooding, similar to Monday.
Wind damage should be minimal. However, winds will be gusty. Expect gusts in the 40s along and east of the Garden State Parkway. Further west, expect gusts in the 30s.
Beach erosion will continue through Wednesday. A moderate amount of erosion is likely.
