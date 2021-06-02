Shore towns eye successful summer

“We see good things for this season, our beach tag sales are up, our rentals are extremely strong,” said Michele Gillian, executive director of the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Especially this year, it will be really helpful for Boardwalk merchants because of the restrictions.”

Ocean City kicked off the weekend with the annual Business Person’s Plunge and Unlocking of the Ocean at the Music Pier. Gillian said she wasn’t seeing the weather as an issue for the weekend, as residents and visitors are eager to get out.

Saturday will be the wettest, windiest and coldest day of the weekend. High temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees as off-and-on rain will be around. A strong northeast wind will bring coastal flooding with the late evening high tide. Sunday will be a bit less windy and wet, as lengthy dry periods are expected. Highs will rise a bit, into the mid-60s. Monday will be partly sunny, with highs in the 70s.

“I think we’re going to have a really good turnout because of the holiday and because people on Friday officially don’t need masks inside, outside,” Gillian said. “It’s going to be a celebration.”