SOMERS POINT — A new pharmacist has recently joined the Shore Physicians Group.

Scott Warren, who will start seeing patients March 27, will provide Ambulatory Care Pharmacist Services in Northfield, Ocean City and Somers Point.

Warren will provide a variety of services to patients such as annual Medicare well visits, health risk assessments, complete routine preventative screenings and comprehensive medication reviews. Patients can schedule appointments with him in the Somers Point, Northfield and Ocean City locations, along with scheduling availability via telehealth.

Warren has extensive experience as a pharmacist and pharmacy manager in the retail and IV infusion settings. He graduated from the University of Sciences, Philadelphia College of Pharmacy as a Doctor of Pharmacy, and completed some of his clinical rotations at Shore Medical Center.

For more information about Shore Physicians Group, visit shorephysiciansgroup.com.