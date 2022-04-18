Shore Physicians Group to Host Women’s Health Event May 12

Featuring Three New Providers

(Somers Point, NJ – April 11, 2022) –Shore Physicians Group announced today its popular “Be Well Connected” in-person health education series will return this spring, kicking off with “Empowering Women through Compassionate Gynecological Care”. The free women-only event will be held Thursday, May 12, 10am to noon at Josie Kelly’s Public House in Somers Point and will cover the mysteries of menopause, gynecological care after child-bearing years, sexual health topics and more in a comfortable and safe environment. To RSVP, call Jessica Giles at 609.653.3986.

Guests will hear from Shore Physicians Group OB/GYN providers Joanna McGrath, MSN, CNM and Maggie Stanley, RN, APRN, CNM as well as primary care physician Dr. Alex Buford, who specializes in women’s health. Radio host Jennifer Scott of KOOL 98.3FM will emcee the event, which features an Irish continental breakfast with scones, bagels and cream cheese, fruit juice, coffee and more. This interactive discussion will feature time for Q&A.

PHOTOS: Please see the attached headshots of SPG OB/GYN Provider Joanna McGrath, MSN, CNM; SPG OB/GYN Provider Maggie Stanley, RN, APRN, CNM and SPG Primary Care Provider Dr. Alex Buford

About Shore Physicians Group

Shore Physicians Group (SPG), a multi-specialty medical group, delivers the highest quality of medical care to every patient. Additionally, SPG assists patients and their caregivers in navigating the healthcare system. By choosing SPG, patients are connected to the area’s most highly skilled, caring and passionate providers in the fields of endocrinology, neurology, OB/GYN midwifery, orthopaedics, primary care and rheumatology. Shore Physicians Group Surgical Division, an affiliate of Penn Medicine, offers general surgery, neurological surgery, plastic & reconstructive surgery, and vascular surgery. Shore Physicians Group practices are located in Margate, Marmora, Northfield, Ocean City and Somers Point, NJ. SPG also operates Shore Urgent Care in Northfield, NJ and the Shore Vascular Testing and Diagnostic Center in Somers Point. Shore Physicians Group has two disease-specific centers including the Osteoporosis Center and the Flora Baker Center for Alzheimer’s disease and Related Disorders, sponsored by Shore Medical Center. For more information about Shore Physicians Group, visit www.shorephysiciansgroup.com.