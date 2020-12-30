Shore Medical in need of video baby monitors for COVID-19 patients

Shore Medical Center is asking the public to donate video baby monitors to keep an eye on patients.
In a post from its Facebook page, the hospital said it previously received several donations that "proved to be a great assistance to our efforts."
"These monitors allow us to keep an eye on our patients as most of our rooms being used by COVID-19 patients have solid doors that must be closed at all times," the post said. "Because we are not able to visualize the patient easily, these monitors provide an added layer of safety and protection for our patients and our staff."
Those looking to donate are encouraged to contact Shore Medical's Patient Experience Department at 609-653-3963 or PatientExperience@shoremedicalcenter.org.
