Shore Medical Center to celebrate Veterans Day with annual flag-planting tribute

Banner is actually the person who came up with the idea of the annual flag planting tribute. For years before the annual public flag planting tribute, he would provide veterans in the hospital with a flag and a pen so they could be honored for Veterans Day.

Banner wanted to tribute veterans publicly, and include members of the community as well. The Annual Flag Planting Tribute was his idea of doing so.

Christine Bush, a Smithville resident , said she always wanted to honor veterans however she could. Both her mother and father were veterans of World War II.

"I was never aware of this event until I recently read it in The Press of Atlantic City," says Bush. "I sent both of their names and branches as soon as I read it."

Bush recalled an incident that occurred around this time of year back in 2008, when her mother was in Shore Medical Center battling cancer. The staff found out which patients were veterans, put little magnetic pins on their doors, and had retired military veterans visit all of them.

"I know it sounds cliché, but it's important to me to honor our veterans," Bush said. "They gave their lives for our freedoms that we have."