Shore Medical Center to celebrate Veterans Day with annual flag-planting tribute

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center will continue the tradition of honoring veterans by planting more than 1,200 flags in its park along Bay Avenue for its fifth annual Veterans Day Flag Planting Tribute.
Everyone is welcome and encouraged to submit names of friends and family members who have served our country, along with their military branch, so they can be honored with a flag. There is no limit to the number of names that can be submitted, as Shore strives to honor everyone who has fought for our country. Additional flags will be planted in honor of all other veterans.
"There's nothing more important than honoring those who have served our country," said Brian Cahill, the Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Shore Medical.
For the last four consecutive years, Shore Medical Center has had a special ceremony for the veteran tribute. The ceremony included vocals of our national anthem by Shore Medical staff volunteers and special guest veteran speakers, according to Cahill. However this year there will be no ceremony due to health and safety concerns because of COVID-19.
“While we cannot safely gather in person for a ceremony this year, we will proudly show our support for our veterans with a powerful flag display,” says Fred Banner, Shore’s Chief Information Officer who is also a United States Air Force veteran. “This is an opportunity for the community to symbolically come together to thank and honor those who have fought and continue to fight for our freedom.”
Banner is actually the person who came up with the idea of the annual flag planting tribute. For years before the annual public flag planting tribute, he would provide veterans in the hospital with a flag and a pen so they could be honored for Veterans Day.
Banner wanted to tribute veterans publicly, and include members of the community as well. The Annual Flag Planting Tribute was his idea of doing so.
Christine Bush, a Smithville resident , said she always wanted to honor veterans however she could. Both her mother and father were veterans of World War II.
"I was never aware of this event until I recently read it in The Press of Atlantic City," says Bush. "I sent both of their names and branches as soon as I read it."
Bush recalled an incident that occurred around this time of year back in 2008, when her mother was in Shore Medical Center battling cancer. The staff found out which patients were veterans, put little magnetic pins on their doors, and had retired military veterans visit all of them.
"I know it sounds cliché, but it's important to me to honor our veterans," Bush said. "They gave their lives for our freedoms that we have."
Anyone who is interested in recognizing a veteran should send their full name, the full name of the veteran(s) they'd like to honor, and their branch(es) of the military to patriotictribute@shoremedicalcenter.org by Nov. 6.
Cahill said the flags will be planted by no later than Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11.
