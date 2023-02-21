SOMERS POINT — Jennifer Gannon, RN, of Egg Harbor Township, has been named Shore Medical Center’s February Guardian Angel of the Month for providing exceptional care to patients.

The Guardian Angel program was established by Shore Medical Center to give the community a way to thank nurses and caregivers who impacted them during their time of care or treatment. Patients and their families can make a donation to Shore in honor of the staff member.

Gannon, who joined Shore in 2021, is a member of the center’s 5 Hayes Unit, where she cares for patients hospitalized for a range of illnesses, or who are preparing for or recovering from surgery.

“Jennifer is a hardworking and dedicated nurse, and someone our whole team can rely on. She has a positive outlook and is just a pleasure to have on 5 Hayes,” said Kelly Duma, RN, BSN, NE-BC, manager of the 5 Hayes Unit.

Guardian Angels are presented with a Guardian Angel pin at Shore’s annual pinning ceremony. To honor a Shore Medical Center Guardian Angel, call 609-653-3800 or visit GivetoShore.org.