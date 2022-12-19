 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COMMUNITY HELPERS

Shore Medical Center holds Tree of Lights ceremony

121922-pac-hom-shorephoto1.jpg

The Auxiliary of Shore Medical Center recognized the medical center’s Plant Operations team for keeping patients, visitors and staff safe and for the support they provide the Auxiliary.

 BETH ANN SPIEGEL, PROVIDED

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center staff, board members and donors participated in the medical center’s annual Tree of Lights Ceremony in the hospital’s main lobby on Dec. 7.

The Auxiliary of Shore Medical Center hosted the event, which also recognized the hospital’s Plant Operations department as the individual or group that best helps further the Auxiliary’s causes.

The community was invited to honor loved ones through a Tree of Lights donation, which benefits the medical center. The names of loved ones were inscribed in the Tree of Lights book, which is on display in the lobby throughout the season. Each individual honored through the donation is also represented with a light on the tree.

The Auxiliary raised $3,500 through Tree of Lights this year. For more information, visit ShoreMedicalCenter.org.

