Shore Medical Center holds Tree of Lights ceremony

The Auxiliary of Shore Medical Center hosted the event, which also recognized the hospital’s Plant Operations department as the individual or group that best helps further the Auxiliary’s causes.

The community was invited to honor loved ones through a Tree of Lights donation, which benefits the medical center. The names of loved ones were inscribed in the Tree of Lights book, which is on display in the lobby throughout the season. Each individual honored through the donation is also represented with a light on the tree.