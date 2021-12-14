 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shore Diner
0 comments

Shore Diner

Some people like to get all dolled up for the holidays and go to a fancy restaurant, and others prefer a casual spot where they can relax and enjoy a great meal in a laid-back atmosphere. Shore Diner in Egg Harbor Township offers just that, and this year their Christmas Eve specials include crab cakes, baked ham with pineapple sauce, roast turkey with homemade stuffing, or a vodka seafood medley with shrimp, scallops and crab served in a blush vodka sauce over wheat penne pasta. Shore Diner is located at 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. Go to Shore Diner.com.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News