Some people like to get all dolled up for the holidays and go to a fancy restaurant, and others prefer a casual spot where they can relax and enjoy a great meal in a laid-back atmosphere. Shore Diner in Egg Harbor Township offers just that, and this year their Christmas Eve specials include crab cakes, baked ham with pineapple sauce, roast turkey with homemade stuffing, or a vodka seafood medley with shrimp, scallops and crab served in a blush vodka sauce over wheat penne pasta. Shore Diner is located at 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. Go to Shore Diner.com.