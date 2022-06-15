There is something perfect and uniquely American about heading to a fabulous diner on a Sunday morning for a meal with family. If that Sunday happens to be Father’s Day, it makes it even more perfect. Shore Diner in Egg Harbor Township offers some fantastic and very affordable deals this year for Father’s Day, including a family-style breakfast that feeds four and features a selection of items like scrambled eggs, french toast, bacon and pancakes for $40; or a trio of individual combo platters for $10 each. The deals are available on both Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19. Shore Diner is located at 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. Go to ShoreDiner.com.