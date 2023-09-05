Freedom Division

Marlboro (1-0) at Southern Regional (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday

Southern senior defensive end Armando Sanchez had eight tackles, four losses, and caught a TD pass in the Rams 21-0 win over Central Regional last Friday. Brayden Klein threw two TD passes as Marlboro opened with a 16-7 win over St. John Vianney last week.

Jackson Memorial (1-0) at Lacey Township (0-2)

6:30 p.m. Friday

Lacey quarterback Nick Maertens has thrown for 189 yards and two TDs and also run for a score this season. Jonah Glenn ran for 164 yards and a TD in Jackson’s 20-13 win over Manalapan last week.

Independence Division

Barnegat (0-2) at Brick Memorial (2-0)

6 p.m. Friday

Barnegat lost to Manchester Township 36-24 last week. Brick Memorial is averaging 36 points per game.

Liberty Division

Pinelands Regional (1-0) at Neptune (1-0)

6:30 p.m. Friday

Senior linebacker Devonte Bonds made 17 tackles in Pinelands 41-13 win over Pt. Pleasant Beach last week, Eddie Green scored three TDs as Neptune opened with a 26-6 win over Lakewood last week.