 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SHORE CONFERENCE

  • 0

Barnegat

Coach: Tammy Nicolini

Last season’s record: 11-11

2022-23 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: Senior guard Cara McCoy, a three-year varsity player, averaged 13.5 points, six rebounds and 3.5 assists last season. Sophomore forward Emma Thornton averaged 12.5 points and 10.6 rebounds last season. Nicolini said the Bengals’ strength will be their team chemistry.

Pinelands Regional

Coach: Keith Lowe

Last season’s record: 2-13

2022-23 prediction: Building

Outlook: Lowe, who is in his 17th season, has 192 career wins. The Wildcats lack experience. Senior forwards Natalie Rey and Kaydence Arleth lead the way.

People are also reading…

Southern Regional

Coach: Sean Sweeney

Last season’s record: 10-14

2022-23 prediction: Building

Outlook: Sweeney takes over as interim coach for Jenna Lombardo, who is on maternity leave. The Rams return their leading scorer in sophomore guard Casey Collins (10.5 ppg) and leading rebounder in 6-4 junior Skylar Soltis (10.7 rebounds per game).

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News