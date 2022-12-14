SHORE CONFERENCE

Barnegat
Coach: Tammy Nicolini
Last season’s record: 11-11
2022-23 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: Senior guard Cara McCoy, a three-year varsity player, averaged 13.5 points, six rebounds and 3.5 assists last season. Sophomore forward Emma Thornton averaged 12.5 points and 10.6 rebounds last season. Nicolini said the Bengals’ strength will be their team chemistry.
Pinelands Regional
Coach: Keith Lowe
Last season’s record: 2-13
2022-23 prediction: Building
Outlook: Lowe, who is in his 17th season, has 192 career wins. The Wildcats lack experience. Senior forwards Natalie Rey and Kaydence Arleth lead the way.
People are also reading…
Southern Regional
Coach: Sean Sweeney
Last season’s record: 10-14
2022-23 prediction: Building
Outlook: Sweeney takes over as interim coach for Jenna Lombardo, who is on maternity leave. The Rams return their leading scorer in sophomore guard Casey Collins (10.5 ppg) and leading rebounder in 6-4 junior Skylar Soltis (10.7 rebounds per game).