Shore Conference

Southern Regional (3-3) at Howell (3-3)

6:30 p.m Friday

Both teams need a win to boost their South Jersey Group V playoff hopes. The loser will have a tough time making the postseason. Mike Zecena ran for 155 yards and three TD as Southern beat Central Regional 27-14 last Friday.

Pt. Pleasant Borough (6-0) at Barnegat (3-3)

7 p.m. Friday

Barnegat running back JoJo Bivins ran for 202 yards in a 27-21 win over Manchester Township last Friday. Pt. Pleasant is a South Jersey Group II contender and has outscored opponents 275-29 this season.

Pinelands Regional (3-3) at Monmouth (2-4)

Noon Saturday

Pinelands has won two straight. Sophomore running back Jaimin Parkinson has rushed for 659 yards. Monmouth has lost two in a row.

Brick Township (3-3) at Lacey Township (1-5)

6:30 p.m. Friday

Lacey beat Brick Township 28-14 last season.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
