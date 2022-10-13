Shore Conference

Southern Regional (3-3) at Howell (3-3)
6:30 p.m Friday
Both teams need a win to boost their South Jersey Group V playoff hopes. The loser will have a tough time making the postseason. Mike Zecena ran for 155 yards and three TD as Southern beat Central Regional 27-14 last Friday.
Pt. Pleasant Borough (6-0) at Barnegat (3-3)
7 p.m. Friday
Barnegat running back JoJo Bivins ran for 202 yards in a 27-21 win over Manchester Township last Friday. Pt. Pleasant is a South Jersey Group II contender and has outscored opponents 275-29 this season.
Pinelands Regional (3-3) at Monmouth (2-4)
Noon Saturday
Pinelands has won two straight. Sophomore running back Jaimin Parkinson has rushed for 659 yards. Monmouth has lost two in a row.
Brick Township (3-3) at Lacey Township (1-5)
6:30 p.m. Friday
Lacey beat Brick Township 28-14 last season.