SHORE CONFERENCE

Barnegat

Coach: Michael Palmieri

Last season’s record: 9-12

2022 prediction: Building

Outlook: Sophomore pitcher Jamison Hogan had 92 strikeouts and eight wins last season. Senior first baseman Adrianna Kappmeier led the Bengals with 24 hits last season. She also had 118 putouts with just one error.

Lacey Township

Coach: Christina Pollino

Last season’s record: 12-12

2022 prediction: Contender

Outlook: The Lions will combine strong pitching with a potent offense. Senior Sarah Zimmerman takes over on the mound. Senior catcher/third baseman Chelsea Melkowits batted .458 last season.

Pinelands Regional

Coach: Keith Lowe

Last season’s record: 7-12

2022 prediction: Building

Outlook: The Wildcats will rely on seniors Jess Cheney (SS), Kayla Weber (1B), Arianna Loftus (3B/P) and Brianna Petrone (OF).

Southern Regional

Coach: Jamie Bernaldo

Last season’s record: 15-4

2022 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: Senior pitcher Elizabeth Gosse returns on the mound. Junior outfielder Leah Morin led the team with 31 hits last season. Senior infielder Sarah Lalley batted .376 last season.

