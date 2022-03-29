SHORE CONFERENCE

Barnegat
Coach: Michael Palmieri
Last season’s record: 9-12
2022 prediction: Building
Outlook: Sophomore pitcher Jamison Hogan had 92 strikeouts and eight wins last season. Senior first baseman Adrianna Kappmeier led the Bengals with 24 hits last season. She also had 118 putouts with just one error.
Lacey Township
Coach: Christina Pollino
Last season’s record: 12-12
2022 prediction: Contender
Outlook: The Lions will combine strong pitching with a potent offense. Senior Sarah Zimmerman takes over on the mound. Senior catcher/third baseman Chelsea Melkowits batted .458 last season.
Pinelands Regional
Coach: Keith Lowe
Last season’s record: 7-12
2022 prediction: Building
Outlook: The Wildcats will rely on seniors Jess Cheney (SS), Kayla Weber (1B), Arianna Loftus (3B/P) and Brianna Petrone (OF).
Southern Regional
Coach: Jamie Bernaldo
Last season’s record: 15-4
2022 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: Senior pitcher Elizabeth Gosse returns on the mound. Junior outfielder Leah Morin led the team with 31 hits last season. Senior infielder Sarah Lalley batted .376 last season.
