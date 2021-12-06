Shore Conference
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A 69-year-old man was found dead Thursday after being trapped underneath a car, Detective Michael Tantum said.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — The bodies of Gary and Lorraine Parker, a township couple who had been missing since last week, were found Tuesday afterno…
ATLANTIC CITY — For decades, the resort’s casinos have identified as being part of either the Boardwalk or the newer, hipper Marina District.
ATLANTIC CITY — Country singers Luke Bryan and Morgan Wallen will headline next summer’s TidalWave Music Festival on the beach.
Now, a member of the Board of Education is leveling the accusations against other elected board members.
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 26-year-old Bridgeton man died in a single-vehicle crash in the township, police told NJ Advance Media.
An Egg Harbor City man has been indicted on two decades-old sexual assault charges involving young girls from Atlantic County, the Atlantic Co…
PLEASANTVILLE — A child was assaulted on her way to school Thursday, and police are looking for a suspect.
A Galloway Township woman was indicted on animal cruelty charges after she abandoned five dogs in a wooded area near North Pitney Road, acting…
BRIDGETON — A city man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a Vineland man in 2017, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office said …
