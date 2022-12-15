SHORE CONFERENCE

Barnegat
Coach: Mike Puorro
Last season’s record: 7-19
2022-23 prediction: Building
Outlook: The Bengals have no seniors but do return some experience. Mason Krey (5-11 G) and Cole Toddings (6-2 F) both saw time as freshmen last season. Jamari Smith, a 6-2 junior guard, came off the bench last season.
Lacey Township
Coach: Sean McAndrew
Last season’s record: 10-16
2022-23 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: The Lions are strong in the backcourt. Senior guard Chris Venturoso averaged 17.9 points. Senior guard Troy Buxton (12.3 ppg) is a four-year starter. Senior guard Dylan Hall averaged 4.6 assists last season. Seniors Max DiPoetro (6-2 G) and Tom Menegus (6-6 F) also have varsity experience.
Pinelands Regional
Coach: Fred Johnson
Last season’s record:8-12
2022-23 prediction: Building
Outlook: The Wildcats graduated all five starters. Seniors Ashish Gainder and Mike Hall will lead Pinelands.
Southern Regional
Coach: John Pampalone
Last season’s record: 10-13
2022-23 prediction: Building
Outlook: The Rams lack experience. Junior guard Caden Schubiger is the lone returning starter.