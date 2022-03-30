SHORE CONFERENCE

Barnegat

Coach: Dan McCoy

Last season’s record: 13-9

2002 prediction: Contender

Outlook: The Bengals should contend behind senior pitchers PJ Craig (26 strikeouts in 23 innings last season), Ryan Kulpa (24 strikeouts in 19 innings) and Jared Schworn.

Lacey Township

Coach: Adam Taha

Last season’s record: 11-10

2022 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: The Lions will feature an experience pitching staff. Senior Michael Todaro and juniors Zach Mohr and Noah Quinn return on the mound. Senior infielder Jordy LaVelle stole 14 bases last season.

Pinelands Regional

Coach: Daniel Mulligan

Last season’s record: 1-17

2022 prediction: Building

Outlook: The Wildcats return four of their top five hitters. Senior shortstop Rian O’Rourke batted .344 last season. Senior pitchers Stephen Demilio (3.70 ERA last season) and Chris Mitchell (3.64 ERA last season) lead the rotation.

Southern Regional

Coach: Ed Truitt

Last season’s record: 6-15

2022 prediction: Building

Outlook: The Rams will feature several newcomers as they graduated a large class. Southern will rely on senior pitcher/infielder Stephen Stafford and senior pitcher/infielder Carson Wolek for leadership.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.