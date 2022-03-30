SHORE CONFERENCE

Barnegat
Coach: Dan McCoy
Last season’s record: 13-9
2002 prediction: Contender
Outlook: The Bengals should contend behind senior pitchers PJ Craig (26 strikeouts in 23 innings last season), Ryan Kulpa (24 strikeouts in 19 innings) and Jared Schworn.
Lacey Township
Coach: Adam Taha
Last season’s record: 11-10
2022 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: The Lions will feature an experience pitching staff. Senior Michael Todaro and juniors Zach Mohr and Noah Quinn return on the mound. Senior infielder Jordy LaVelle stole 14 bases last season.
Pinelands Regional
Coach: Daniel Mulligan
Last season’s record: 1-17
People are also reading…
2022 prediction: Building
Outlook: The Wildcats return four of their top five hitters. Senior shortstop Rian O’Rourke batted .344 last season. Senior pitchers Stephen Demilio (3.70 ERA last season) and Chris Mitchell (3.64 ERA last season) lead the rotation.
Southern Regional
Coach: Ed Truitt
Last season’s record: 6-15
2022 prediction: Building
Outlook: The Rams will feature several newcomers as they graduated a large class. Southern will rely on senior pitcher/infielder Stephen Stafford and senior pitcher/infielder Carson Wolek for leadership.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com