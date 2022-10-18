Shore Conference

Lacey Township (2-5) at Southern Regional (4-3)
7 p.m. Friday
Both teams need a win to boost their playoff chances. Southern has won two straight. Andy Falletta threw two TD passes as Southern beat Howell 16-7 last Friday. Lacey beat Brick Township 21-0 last week as quarterback Nick Maertens threw two TD passes.
Barnegat (3-4) at Matawan (5-2)
7 p.m. Friday
Barnegat comes off a 35-0 loss to Pt. Pleasant Borough. Matawan had its five-game winning streak snapped by Middletown South last week.
Manchester Township (2-5) at Pinelands Regional (4-3)
7 p.m. Friday
Pinelands has won three straight. Sophomore running back Jaimin Parkinson has rushed for 708 yards. Junior defensive back Liam VIllinger leads the Pinelands defense with 90 tackles.