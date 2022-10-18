 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shore Conference

  • 0

Lacey Township (2-5) at Southern Regional (4-3)

7 p.m. Friday

Both teams need a win to boost their playoff chances. Southern has won two straight. Andy Falletta threw two TD passes as Southern beat Howell 16-7 last Friday. Lacey beat Brick Township 21-0 last week as quarterback Nick Maertens threw two TD passes.

Barnegat (3-4) at Matawan (5-2)

7 p.m. Friday

Barnegat comes off a 35-0 loss to Pt. Pleasant Borough. Matawan had its five-game winning streak snapped by Middletown South last week.

Manchester Township (2-5) at Pinelands Regional (4-3)

7 p.m. Friday

Pinelands has won three straight. Sophomore running back Jaimin Parkinson has rushed for 708 yards. Junior defensive back Liam VIllinger leads the Pinelands defense with 90 tackles.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
