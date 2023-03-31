Lacey Township
Coach: Adama Taha
Last season’s record 12-12
2023 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: Senior pitcher Noah Quinn had a 1.35 ERA and struck out 68 batters in 52 innings last season. Senior catcher Carson Gudzak (21 runs scored last year) leads the offense.
Southern Regional
Coach: Ed Truitt
Last season’s record: 14-11
2023 prediction: Contender
Outlook: The Rams return eight starters from a team that reached the South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals. Junior shortstop Brian Harper (.413 average) and Junior outfielder Ray Mulhern (21 runs scored) spark the offense. Brady Lesiak, who had a 3.32 ERA as a sophomore last season, leads the pitching staff.