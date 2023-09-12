Central Regional (1-2) at Pinelands Regional (2-0)
6 p.m. Friday
Pinelands is 2-0 for the first time in 13 years. Junior quarterback Ty Cline has completed 18 of 22 passes for 262 yards and four TDs. Central has lost two straight.
Brick Township (3-0) at Barnegat (0-3)
6:30 p.m. Friday
Barnegat lost to Brick Memorial 49-14 last week. Brick has allowed a total of 14 points this season.
Southern Regional (2-1) at Lacey Township (0-3)
6:30 p.m. Friday
Southern lost to Marlboro 31-0 last week. Senior quarterback Caden Oravets has thrown four TD passes for Southern. Lacey lost to Jackson Memorial 21-0 last week. Lacey has won the last three meetings between these teams.