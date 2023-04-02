Barnegat
Coach: Mike Palmieri
Last season’s record: 10-11
2023 prediction: Building
Outlook: Senior outfielder Gabriella Giaconia batted .339 with 20 runs scored last season. Junior pitcher Jamison Hogan struck out 120 batters in 120 innings last season.
Lacey Township
Coach: Christina Pollino
Last season’s record: 12-12
2023 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: Senior outfielder Caitlyn Voskanyan stole 15 bases and scored 24 runs last season. Senior pitcher Caitlin Jerabek struck out 32 batters in 29 ⅓ innings last season.
Pinelands
Coach: Keith Lowe
Last season’s record: 7-12
2023 prediction: Building
Ooutlook: Hannah Theuret batted .425 with four home runs, 22 RBIs and 30 runs scored as a freshman.
Southern Regional
Coach: Jamie Bernaldo
Last season’s record: 15-4
2023 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: Sarah Lally hit four home runs as a junior last season. Junior outfielder Leah Morrin batted .333 with 20 runs scored last season.