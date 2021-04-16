SHORE CONFERENCE
Related to this story
Most Popular
SOMERS POINT — A flip-flop wearing white male suspect robbed the Republic Bank on New and Bethel roads Thursday afternoon, then escaped on foo…
PLEASANTVILLE — A 37-year-old city resident was charged Saturday with three counts of aggravated assault with a weapon, obstruction and other …
ATLANTIC CITY — A 77-year-old woman was found dead by officers Tuesday when they responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, police s…
ATLANTIC CITY — The Police Department on Saturday announced the graduation of 15 part-time Class II officers who will patrol the city’s Touris…
SOMERS POINT — Information from the public helped police arrest a suspect Tuesday in a robbery at Republic Bank, police said Thursday.
MAYS LANDING — When three Oakcrest High School friends created a line of supplements, they did not know they would face off against the actres…
ATLANTIC CITY — Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a bill to provide $35 million in federal funding to restaurants, bars, breweries, brew pubs a…
CAMDEN — Police arrested three Camden residents and one Gloucester Township man and seized $350,000 worth of evidence including fentanyl, hero…
EGG HARBOR CITY — Fire damaged Forman’s Auto Body and Collision Center on the White Horse Pike on Saturday.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — In January, while Will Keenan tended the garden of a century-old church in the Goshen section of the township, two state tro…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE