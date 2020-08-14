Question: I have a friend who collects smoking pipes, and l would like to give him a set of the pipes as a birthday gift several months from now.
The pipes are made from something called meerschaum, and I believe they are rather expensive. I am particularly interested in a set of two unusual pipes made in the likeness of Sherlock Holmes and his pal Dr. Watson. Can you provide some information about the pipes and their possible worth?
H. R., Englewood
Answer: Meerschaum is a soft, white, claylike material consisting of hydrated magnesium silicate which is found chiefly in Turkey. The rare substance, often derived from the remains of sea urchins, is also found in Greece, France, Spain, Morocco and the United States.
For many years, elegant meerschaum smoking pipes have been created by fine artists who also produce unusual pipes for collectors. One of the most popular pipe patterns is the Sherlock Holmes-Dr. Watson set you mention that features the famous friends side by side.
Very popular Holmes-Watson sets have been created by master carver Suleyman Coskun at his studio in Turkey.
Most Holmes-Watson sets are packaged in silk-lined boxes in which they are displayed as unusual collectibles by their owners.
Although thousands of dollars are sometimes paid for antique Holmes-Watson sets, especially for pipes that have never been smoked, many modern, 8-inch-long pipes have sold for $350 to $500.
Question: An elderly neighbor asked me to write to you about an antique Elgin pocket watch handed down through her family for many years.
Originally owned by the vice president of a small, early railroad company, it is described as “a man’s circa 1890-1899, hand-wound, 14K yellow gold pocket watch with a 21-jewel movement and fancy dial.” Numbers engraved on the watch appear to be “7027727.”Any information you can provide is appreciated.
I.R., Vineland Answer: The description you provided identifies the circa 1890-99, U.S.-made Elgin Father Time fancy, hand-wound pocket watch. For many years, it was a favorite worn by men who searched for watches that displayed elegance and style.
Some prices paid for near-mint examples this year ranged from $375 to $645.
margate beach
Margate Beach, Sept. 1987. Press file photo.
margate beach
Pt. Earl Kenney and Pt. Peter Crook at Quincy Ave beach in August 1987. Press file photo.
margate beach
Birds Eye View of Margate beach. Press of AC file photo.
margate beach
A front end loader works on the sand dunes on the beach in Margate near Jerome Ave. in January 1992. Press file photo.
margate beach
The remains of the dunes on the Margate beach near Kenyon Ave. , Nov. 13, 1991. Press file photo.
margate beach
Margate Beach, Washington Ave. on May 25, 1986. Press file photo.
margate beach
Fema Representatives assessing damage to the Dunes and deposit of clamshells at Quincy Ave. in Margate due to Nor'eastern on Jan 14, 1992. Press file photo.
margate beach
Margate Beach, Decatur Ave on May 28, 1988. Press file photo
margate beach
Margate beach on May 25, 1991. Press file photo.
sandy storms
Photo courtesy of the Margate Historical Society. A copy of a photo from Essex and the beach, in Margate from the 1934 ice storm. Frank Tiemann, president of Margate Historical Society at the same location. Wednesday, February, 15, 2012 ( Press of Atlantic City )
acp
sandy storms
Photo courtesy of the Margate Historical Society. A copy of a photo from Essex and the beach, in Margate from the 1934 ice storm. Frank Tiemann, president of Margate Historical Society at the same location. Wednesday, February, 15, 2012 ( Press of Atlantic City )
acp
sandy storms
Photo courtesy of the Margate Historical Society. A copy of a photo from Essex and the beach, in Margate from the 1934 ice storm. Frank Tiemann, president of Margate Historical Society at the same location. Wednesday, February, 15, 2012 ( Press of Atlantic City )
acp
margate beach
Margate beach on May 25, 1986. Press file photo.
margate beach
Laborers work on the community building and pavilion being erected on the beach at Granville Ave in Margate on April 19, 1969. it will be mainly used by senior citizens. Press photo by Mike Blizzard.
margate beach
Workmen are seen busy constructing the bulkhead at Adams Ave and Bay in Margate on January 6, 1967. Press photo.
margate beach
Margate Beach on Sept 4, 1989. Press file photo.
Margate Beach Patrol on beach safety
Lifeguards watching the beach of hundreds of people. July 3, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photograp
margate beachstock
Sandsculptor Matt Deibert of Smithville works on a sand cration. Saturday July 8 2011 Beachstock in Margate at Granville Avenue. Promoted as The Worlds Largest Beach Party. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
margate beachstock
Children play in the mid-beach water as the tide comes in. Saturday July 8 2011 Beachstock in Margate at Granville Avenue. Promoted as The World's Largest Beach Party. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
margate beachstock
Crowds pack the beaches. Saturday July 7 2012 Margate BeachStock event, Granville beach. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
ring
Margate Lifeguard Mike Booth (left) and Don Spivack of Union pose with the ring at the Monroe Avenue beach in Margate. Sunday July 22 2012 Lifeguard Mike Booth and his wife lost their ring and it was found by Don Spivack of North Jersey two weeks later. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
his_look back at Margate beach-PAC0017672665
Spectators watch as fireworks blossom over the Margate beach, Saturday July 9, 2016. The postponed Fourth of July fireworks were lit tonight. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
The Margate Beach House
Joel Levinson, an architect from Philadelphia, visits a beach front house that he designed almost 50 years ago with an "outdoor room" which is a large deck with a roof. His inspiration for the house being raised was from surviving the 1944 hurricane in South Jersey. The house sold recently and is going to be knocked down. Friday December 16, 2016. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
VIVIANA PERNOT / STAFF PHOTOGRAP
Margate Dunes
A small dune is pictured on the Exeter Avenue beach in Margate, Tuesday May 31, 2016. State and Federal officials met with officials from the City of Margate today to discuss the ongoing dispute over the implementation of dunes. (Michael Ein/Staff Photographer)
Michael Ein / Staff Photographer
his_look back at Margate beach-PAC0019770294
Margate's City Commission unanimously passed a resolution Thursday that will place a question on whether to build a new beachfront boardwalk in the city on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Press archives
073117_nws_water
On July 30th, 2017, at the border between Ventnor and Margate, at Delavan Ave., locals protested the recent collection of water that is failing to recede behind newly constructed dunes. A family crosses the water to get to the beach.
MATTHEW STRABUK
Margate Dune Project Rally Protest
The area of beach between the dunes and bulkhead at Delavan Ave where there was standing water, has been fences off. Residents of Margate staged a rally-protest on the beach at Jerome Ave, in response to Friday's court decision to resume the Army Corp of Engineers dune project. Sunday Aug 13, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographe
his_lood back at Margate beach-PAC0025583845
Margate's Beachstock on Saturday, June 30. BILL BARLOW / For The Press
Margate flooding
Beach access walkways on Franklin Avenue lead to blocks of flooding caused by the collection of rain in the area dug out by the dune project. Tuesday, August 8
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
070118_nws_beachdrinking
On June 8th 2018, on the Decatur beach in Margate, beach goers partake in sun, sand, surf, and libations. Lucy the Elephant keeps a watchful eye as Naomi Jervis and Miles Keller, both 21 and from Philadelphia, enjoy an unknown beverage in decorative fruit cups.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
052418_nws_beaches
On May 21st 2018, work progresses on Margate's beaches, repairing entrance ways and bulkheads for the start of the new beach season. Work sites at Barclay and Argyle beach.
Matthew Strabuk / For the Press
Memorial Day Weekend Weather
Margate lifeguard Lieutenant Chuck LaBarre checks out the empty beach near one of the new lifeguard stands on the beach at Decatur Street, in Margate, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Memorial Day Weekend Weather
Bella Sciarra, Madelyn Dunk and Reagan Burke and Julia Faiola, all of Cherry Hill, hang out near a lifeguard surf boat on the beach at Decatur Street, in Margate, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Margate Memorials
Margate CITY NJ: The 2013 Margate Memorial Lifeguard Races the pack of swimmers take off from the rope and head into the water at the Decarur Ave Beach in Margate City, NJ on Friday August 02, 2013. Photo: Tom Briglia/ACP
Tom Briglia/PhotoGraphics
nws_MARGATE
Anthony and Andrea Carr of Mount Laurel with their dog Rebel enjoy a day at the beach in Margate. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_MARGATE
Rebecca Newman watches her husband Justin help build a sand castle with their daughter Ava 3, on the Margate beach. Margate, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
nws_MARGATE
Beach goers enjoyed beautiful weather this Sunday near Margate pier. Margate, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
Lucy The Elephant Historical
Lucy The Elephant
Archive
