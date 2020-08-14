Antiques & Collectibles logo

{standaloneHead}Antiques & Collectibles logo{/standaloneHead}

Question: I have a friend who collects smoking pipes, and l would like to give him a set of the pipes as a birthday gift several months from now.

The pipes are made from something called meerschaum, and I believe they are rather expensive. I am particularly interested in a set of two unusual pipes made in the likeness of Sherlock Holmes and his pal Dr. Watson. Can you provide some information about the pipes and their possible worth? H. R., Englewood

Answer: Meerschaum is a soft, white, claylike material consisting of hydrated magnesium silicate which is found chiefly in Turkey. The rare substance, often derived from the remains of sea urchins, is also found in Greece, France, Spain, Morocco and the United States.

For many years, elegant meerschaum smoking pipes have been created by fine artists who also produce unusual pipes for collectors. One of the most popular pipe patterns is the Sherlock Holmes-Dr. Watson set you mention that features the famous friends side by side.

Very popular Holmes-Watson sets have been created by master carver Suleyman Coskun at his studio in Turkey.

Most Holmes-Watson sets are packaged in silk-lined boxes in which they are displayed as unusual collectibles by their owners.

Although thousands of dollars are sometimes paid for antique Holmes-Watson sets, especially for pipes that have never been smoked, many modern, 8-inch-long pipes have sold for $350 to $500.

Question: An elderly neighbor asked me to write to you about an antique Elgin pocket watch handed down through her family for many years.

Originally owned by the vice president of a small, early railroad company, it is described as “a man’s circa 1890-1899, hand-wound, 14K yellow gold pocket watch with a 21-jewel movement and fancy dial.” Numbers engraved on the watch appear to be “7027727.”Any information you can provide is appreciated. I.R., Vineland

Answer: The description you provided identifies the circa 1890-99, U.S.-made Elgin Father Time fancy, hand-wound pocket watch. For many years, it was a favorite worn by men who searched for watches that displayed elegance and style.

Some prices paid for near-mint examples this year ranged from $375 to $645.

Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist.

Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232.

Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com.

Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.

Tags

Load comments