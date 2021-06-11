Sheriff: Florida supermarket shooter made Facebook threats

Facebook also allows users to report troubling posts and will forward them to law enforcement.

“That’s how this could have been prevented. If somebody would have let us know who he is, we would have contacted him, seen if he has got a gun, gotten him into mental health and you wouldn’t have two people dead,” Bradshaw said. “This didn’t have to happen.”

The ex-wife’s family told the Palm Beach Post she did try to get Wall help, but no one listened.

“He had mental issues. He wasn’t taking care of himself,” said Maia Knight, Wall’s former sister-in-law. “My sister was going to the courthouse, going to police, telling everyone he needs help. My sister was trying to help him but didn’t know how.”

The Associated Press isn’t naming the ex-wife to protect her privacy. She did not return a call Friday seeking comment.

Maj. Talal Masri, the lead detective, said the 69-year-old woman pushed her grandson into the store shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday, using a cart shaped like a race car so toddlers can play while the adult shops. Authorities have not released the victims’ names, citing a state law that allows survivors to block their release.