Shawnee (2-1) at Vineland (1-3)
6 p.m. Friday
Shawnee is ranked No. 7 in The Elite 11 and comes off a 42-21 win over Burlington Township. Senior quarterback Matt Welsey has thrown for 510 yards and three TDs and run for 225 yards and eight TDs for the Renegades. Vineland freshman quarterback Daniel Russo has thrown for 263 yards and two TDs and run for 208 yards and three scores.
