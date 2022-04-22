Shasta is a 3 month old female hound/ spaniel mix that came to the Humane Society with 4 other litter... View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
ABSECON — The Hi Point Pub has closed after the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control indefinitely suspended its liquor license.
NORTH WILDWOOD — A wrong turn into a dangerous inlet led to trouble for a boat captain who ran his boat aground to save his passengers this weekend.
WILDWOOD — As a senior in high school, Susan Negersmith brought her little sister everywhere. She was old enough to drive, but her half-sister…
That’s because two employees from AtlantiCare’s cardiovascular department, Brandi Gunning and Christina Muhlbaier, were sitting at another tab…
ATLANTIC CITY — With little discussion or fanfare Tuesday, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved the planning application for…
A federal judge voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transit as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials.
ATLANTIC CITY — City workers will get substantial raises and the minimum full-time annual salary will increase to $31,000 under a proposed $21…
Authorities cited a boat owner after his vessel sank last week off Cape May, resulting in 10 life vests washing ashore in Wildwood Crest.
SOMERS POINT — For many restaurants, the expansion of outdoor dining was a lifeline that allowed them to withstand the massive blow the COVID-…
ATLANTIC CITY — A city man pulled over for driving while intoxicated Tuesday was found to have heroin and other drugs in his car, police said.
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.