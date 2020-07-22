Thunderstorm Misses Cape May

This thunderstorm missing Cape May is due to what many in Cape May County would refer to as the “Cape May umbrella”, the belief that severe weather, mainly thunderstorms, miss the peninsula. The Delaware Bay’s influence definitely plays a role in the climate of the county.

Do so out of harm's way, but send in your photos and videos of the storms to come. You may submit them to www.pressofac.com/photosubmissions and The Press will share them. 

Tags

Load comments