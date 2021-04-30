 Skip to main content
Shane Whitney, Lower Cape May Regional
The senior transferred from Cox High School in Virginia, immediately making an impact in South Jersey. Whitney placed second at the South Region and fifth at the state tournaments. He finished 15-3.

