Shamar Cox scores at buzzer for Wildcats

Shamar Cox grabbed a rebound at the Ocean City foul line and drove the length of the court for a layup at the buzzer to give the St. Joseph Academy boys basketball team a 62-60 win Tuesday night.

Devon Theophile scored 14 and grabbed 28 rebounds for St. Joe, which improved to 8-5. Jared DeMara blocked four shots, including the shot that led to Cox’s winning basket.

Arnaldo Rodriguez led St. Joe with 126. Patrick Grimley had 17 for Ocean City.

Ocean City 14 20 17 9 - 60

St. Joseph 14 21 10 17 - 62

OC-Sakers 17, McGonigle 6, Schlatter 8, Chevere 12, Grimley 17

SJ-Umosella 3, Theophile 14, Rodriguez 26, DeMara 3, Cox 5, Spross 7, Hopson 4

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
