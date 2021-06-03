EDITOR’S NOTE: The following article is from the April issue of Flavor, the Press of Atlantic City’s magazine showcasing the food and drink scene in South Jersey. To get Flavor delivered to your home click here.

Perhaps more than any other cocktail, the martini holds a special place in pop culture. The mere addition of this elegant concoction adds a tangible degree of cool to any scene. From “007” to “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and “Sex and the City,” this drink, and its many versions, is undeniably iconic.

While the origins of this cocktail are as cloudy as a dirty martini, its popularity during the ’50s and ’60s is irrefutable. The three-martini lunch was an essential business practice during the “Mad Men” era. As this practice faded in favor of workplace productivity, the martini quietly remained a cocktail staple until the 1990s when fruity variations of the martini made their mark on the bar scene and have continued growing in popularity. Whether you prefer your martini classic, dirty, dry, espresso, apple, key lime or sun-kissed, the martini is in demand.

“Martinis are more popular than ever, especially with our clientele,” says Cameron Fickling-Rone, bartender at Tomatoes in Margate. This award-winning restaurant is celebrated for its California cuisine, superior sushi and expertly crafted cocktails.

“We’re known for our variety, from sushi to butcher burgers and steaks, there’s something on the menu for everyone,” Fickling-Rone says.

Tomatoes’ cocktail menu is a reflection of its diverse culinary offerings, which includes a wide variety of martinis.

“Our martinis are, probably, our most popular cocktails,” Fickling-Rone says, adding that “many of our customers enjoy their martinis before, during and after dinner.”

With this much variety, there’s a martini for everyone and every occasion.

HOW TO MAKE YOUR FAVORITE MARTINI

In its purest form, the classic martini calls for 2.5 ounces of gin, half an ounce of dry vermouth and a lemon peel or olive garnish – that’s it. However, that’s also where the classic martini debate begins. To start, the spirit base of your martini can be either gin or vodka. “Not many people order gin martinis,” Fickling-Rone says, “but they both work well, it’s just a variation and a matter of personal preference.” Next, from dirty to dry and neat to sweet, exactly how you want your classic martini is just as complicated. You can use the cheat sheet below to help you decide…

Shaken or Stirred: Shaking chills your cocktail more than stirring.

Dirty: with olive juice or brine (Extra dirty = more olive juice).

Dry: with just a drizzle of vermouth (extra dry has even less vermouth).

Wet: with more vermouth.

Sweet: with sweet vermouth instead of dry vermouth.

Neat: the spirit is poured directly into the glass, there’s no vermouth and it’s not chilled.

With a twist: lemon peel garnish.

With (1, 2 or 3) olives: the number of olives you want as a garnish.

Classic Dirty Martini



Ingredients

2.5 ounces gin or vodka

.5 ounces dry vermouth

.5 ounces olive brine

Olives to garnish

Directions

Add the spirit of choice, dry vermouth and olive brine to a mixing glass with ice. Shake or stir, then strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with olives.

Tomatoes’ Espresso Martini

The espresso martini is one of the most popular variations of the martini. This coffee-flavored cocktail is served cold and includes vodka, espresso and coffee liquor. According to legend, this cocktail was invented in 1983 by bartender Dick Bradsell for a tired supermodel who wanted to party.

“The espresso martini is what we’re really known for. People love it. It’s a really popular cocktail to drink before you go out for the night because it gives you a little pick-me-up with the coffee,” Fickling-Rone says.

While you’ll find several variations to the recipe, the key to making a good espresso martini is simple.

“You need a good espresso,” Fickling-Rone says.

Ingredients

2 ounces Tito’s vodka

.5 ounces Kahlua

.5 ounces Tia Maria

1 ounce sspresso

Directions

Pour ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain and pour into a chilled martini glass.

Tomatoes’ Sun-Kissed Martini

Martini purists will argue that these sweet cocktails are anything but a martini. However, if you visit just about any martini bar, you’ll find them on the menu. Consequently, the demand is there so let’s just enjoy these fruity, delicious concoctions.

“Our sweet martinis are very popular. People love them and order them a lot,” Fickling-Rone says.

Part dessert and part cocktail, these ‘tinis are a fun addition to the menu.

From lychee martinis to appletinis and everything in between, there’s an almost endless list of these sweet ‘tini varieties. When it comes to creating a sweet ‘tini cocktail, you’re only limited by your own creativity and skill behind the bar. However, if you’re not confident in your mixology ability, Fickling-Rone has shared two of Tomatoes’ most popular sweet martini recipes.

Ingredients

.5 ounces Rose’s lime juice

.5 ounces triple sec

1 0unce Sobieski Cytron vodka

1 ounce Sobieski orange vodka

1 ounce orange juice

Directions

Pour ingredients into shaker over ice. Shake well. Strain and pour into a chilled martini glass.

Tomatoes’ Key Lime Martini

Ingredients

2.5 ounces of Stoli vanilla vodka

.5 ounces Rose’s lime juice

1 ounce pineapple juice

Directions

Pour ingredients into shaker over ice. Shake well. Strain and pour into a chilled martini glass.