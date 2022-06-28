 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Press of Atlantic City is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Ocean Casino Resort

Shaelin Cassidy

  • 0
Shaelin Cassidy headshot

Cassidy

Southern Regional

The senior anchored a defense that allowed just 6.45 goals per game. She finished with 68 ground balls and 61 forced turnovers. Cassidy added a goal this season. She has 134 ground balls and 117 forced turnovers in her career. She will play lacrosse at Stonehill College.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News