Shadow is a big sweet boy who needs an active home and is eager to please! View on PetFinder
OCEAN CITY — Raj Khatiwala has about two weeks before he can start work on 801 Asbury Ave., a high-rise office building downtown.
ATLANTIC CITY — The investors who want to build a $2.7 billion, car-centric community on Bader Field would pay the city $115 million for the s…
ATLANTIC CITY — Dozens of city jobs remain open, but few residents are applying for them, city officials said at Wednesday’s CitiStat meeting …
Corporations and institutions are buying up residential real estate in New Jersey, driving housing prices higher and limiting choices for fami…
ATLANTIC CITY — The gaming, hospitality and tourism industries are still struggling to meet employment needs as the region continues to recove…
