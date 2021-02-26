Sewer main leak by-pass scheduled to be installed Friday night in Ventnor

On Wednesday and Thursday, the ACUA has been pumping out all the sewage on the driveways and on the lawns and cleaning out the storm drains that normally get filled with debris, Dovey said.

"Flyers went out to every home two days ago," said Dovey, who added there has been ongoing and extensive communication with the neighborhood.

The piece of pipe where the leak occurred is only 25 years old, not 50 years old, Dovey said. What is known is that the leak occurred where two pieces of pipe were fused together 25 years ago, he said.

"The line has been totally replaced from the pumping station near the Ventnor School to Bader Field during the last 25 to 30 years," Dovey said.

+12 Wellington Avenue detours to continue for at least a week due to sewer break VENTNOR — Detours will continue in the Heights section of the city as repairs to a sewer lin…

Once the determination has been made about why the leak occurred, a decision will be made about whether it could happen again hundreds of feet away from the original leak, Dovey said.

Wellington Avenue was not built on the mainland or on an island, but on top of a marsh that acts like a giant sponge absorbing everything, Dovey said.

"Wellington Avenue is always an issue," said Dovey, who added the ACUA system was installed during the 1970s. "It fails there more than anywhere else in the system."