Sewer main leak by-pass scheduled to be installed Friday night in Ventnor

VENTNOR — A major step is scheduled to be taken late night Friday or early Saturday morning to determine the cause of the sewer main leak along Wellington Avenue.
A sewer by-pass is scheduled to be installed at that time, said Richard S. Dovey, president, Atlantic County Utilities Authority.
Once the by-pass is installed, the sewer flow that is leaking will stop leaking, Dovey said.
"We don't know the issue is. We think we know what the issue is," said Dovey, who added the problem will be figured out by Saturday hopefully. "Then, we would spend the next couple of days repairing whatever is broken... When the by-pass goes live, the discharge will stop."
The by-pass process is technically difficult and has to be done with equipment that had to be custom built in Texas, so that the diameter and that the location it needed to be on the existing pipe would be correct, Dovey said.
"The by-pass line will be in place for the next several weeks," Dovey said.
The sewage that was on the street was an immediate concern, and the state Department of Environmental Protection was immediately on the scene, Dovey said.
"The state Department of Environmental Protection and the Atlantic County Health Department have been on the scene to take water samples and will continue to take water samples for the next couple of weeks," Dovey said.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the ACUA has been pumping out all the sewage on the driveways and on the lawns and cleaning out the storm drains that normally get filled with debris, Dovey said.
"Flyers went out to every home two days ago," said Dovey, who added there has been ongoing and extensive communication with the neighborhood.
The piece of pipe where the leak occurred is only 25 years old, not 50 years old, Dovey said. What is known is that the leak occurred where two pieces of pipe were fused together 25 years ago, he said.
"The line has been totally replaced from the pumping station near the Ventnor School to Bader Field during the last 25 to 30 years," Dovey said.
Once the determination has been made about why the leak occurred, a decision will be made about whether it could happen again hundreds of feet away from the original leak, Dovey said.
Wellington Avenue was not built on the mainland or on an island, but on top of a marsh that acts like a giant sponge absorbing everything, Dovey said.
"Wellington Avenue is always an issue," said Dovey, who added the ACUA system was installed during the 1970s. "It fails there more than anywhere else in the system."
ACUA Systems' staff continued their cleaning efforts, using two jet-vacs for clearing of the residue from the break on the affected side streets and sidewalk. Dudley Avenue, Suffolk Ave, SE Victoria Avenue, SE Surrey Avenue and along Wellington Avenue between Dudley Avenue and Oxford Avenue were completed Friday.
After the by-pass is in, which alleviates the primary problem of wastewater into the bay, the contractor will purge the sink hole at the break area and evaluate.
The future work will be as follows:
— The main at the break area will be repaired and tested.
— After the break has been repaired, the by-pass will be removed.
— The County of Atlantic Engineering Department will then assess the roadway and convey the requirements for temporary and permanent restoration of the comprised area.
— Until the temporary construction of the roadway is deemed safe , the detours around Wellington will remain in place, but perhaps routing around both the north and south sides of Wellington can once again be opened.
— Completion of the repair in anticipated within four weeks.
