Several delays delays expected in Egg Harbor Township
Several delays delays expected in Egg Harbor Township

Through Wednesday, Oct. 7, an alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Old Zion Road in Egg Harbor Township, between Zion Road and Mill Road, from 7 AM to 5 PM, weather permitting. Motorists may experience delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.

While from Oct. 7 through Oct. 9, an alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Ocean Heights Avenue in Egg Harbor Township, between Steelmanville Road and Blackman Road in the vicinity of the Garden State Parkway bridges, 7 A.M. to 5 P.M. on Wednesday and Thursday, and 7 AM to 3 PM on Friday, weather permitting. Motorists may experience delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.

