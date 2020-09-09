Seven new positive cases of COVID-19 infection have been discovered in Cape May County, according to news released Wednesday by Cape May County's Department of Health.
The breakdown of municipalities for the new cases are as follows: three cases in Wildwood; two cases in Middle Township; and one case each in Lower Township and Woodbine, the county said.
The county had zero deaths to report on Wednesday, the county said.
Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in Cape May County is now 1,200, including 89 deaths, the county said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.