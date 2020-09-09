Seven new positive cases of COVID-19 infection have been discovered in Cape May County, according to news released Wednesday by Cape May County's Department of Health.

The breakdown of municipalities for the new cases are as follows: three cases in Wildwood; two cases in Middle Township; and one case each in Lower Township and Woodbine, the county said.

The county had zero deaths to report on Wednesday, the county said.

Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in Cape May County is now 1,200, including 89 deaths, the county said.

