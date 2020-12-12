Setting the stage for Wednesday's nor'easter

After Monday's rainstorm, high pressure will fill in from eastern Canada. Northwest winds around the clockwise spinning high pressure system will make Tuesday chilly.
High temperatures will only sit around 40 degrees, about 7 degrees below average, despite plentiful sunshine. Overnight lows will fall to the mid-20s inland, with near 30 readings at the shore. This is critical. With temperatures a few degrees below freezing to start off the day Wednesday, this will provide a buffer room of sorts to prevent any snow from changing to rain.
