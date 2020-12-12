 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Setting the stage for Wednesday's nor'easter
0 comments

Setting the stage for Wednesday's nor'easter

After Monday's rainstorm, high pressure will fill in from eastern Canada. Northwest winds around the clockwise spinning high pressure system will make Tuesday chilly.

Tuesday

High pressure will be in control Tuesday. This will pump in northwesterly winds to the area, which will keep the region cold. This will counteract some of the warming expected from the nor'easter climbing the coast Tuesday, especially well west of the Garden State Parkway. 

High temperatures will only sit around 40 degrees, about 7 degrees below average, despite plentiful sunshine. Overnight lows will fall to the mid-20s inland, with near 30 readings at the shore. This is critical. With temperatures a few degrees below freezing to start off the day Wednesday, this will provide a buffer room of sorts to prevent any snow from changing to rain. 

Wednesday afternoon temperatures

Temperatures at 1 p.m. Wednesday. 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News