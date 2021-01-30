Seth Rogen's first book out May 11

Just when you thought Seth Rogen couldn’t get any higher.

The actor, comedian, filmmaker and proud stoner has a deal with Crown — the same Penguin Random House imprint that publishes the Obamas — for his first book. It’s called “Yearbook” and it’s scheduled for May 11.

Rogen is also reading the audiobook, which comes out the same day.

Former Rep. Hurd’s book expected 2022: Former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, the Texas Republican who at times openly criticized President Donald Trump, has a book deal. Simon & Schuster announced Wednesday that his book, currently untitled, is expected to come out in 2022. One of the few Black Republicans in Congress in recent years, Hurd will draw upon his background and political experience to provide what he calls a unifying message.

‘Big Little Lies’ author has new novel out in September: The new novel from “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty will be a story of family, tennis and a mysterious absence. Henry Holt announced Wednesday that Moriarty’s “Apples Never Fall” comes out Sept. 14. Its characters include retired tennis coaches Stan and Joy Delaney and their four adult children as the author once again brings readers “behind the closed doors of seemingly tranquil suburbia.”