Seth Grossman to run for Senate in 2nd

Grossman is collecting signatures now to get onto the ballot.

"I proved in the last election in which I was not only not supported but denounced by the state and national leadership -- I still raised $300,000 nationally in small donations," Grossman said.

He predicted that this year's election in New Jersey will get national attention, since New Jersey and Virginia are the only states conducting widespread elections.

"So really we’re almost like a battleground to see if republicans can recover from all the setbacks we have had during the past year to be credible in 2022," Grossman said. "It's so important to focus on issues and take on democrats head on, as opposed to ducking and hoping the democrats attack somebody else."

He made the decision Saturday morning and has not been in touch with any other candidates, he said.

Grossman also opposes too much reliance on wind and solar energy, and Gov. Phil Murphy's spending increases through borrowing.

"The final issue is ... unsustainable debt to support a political class of parasites in New Jersey who are smothering the middle class," Grossman said of those who make money off of the state's spending increases.