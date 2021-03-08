Seth Grossman to run for Senate in 2nd

Former congressional candidate Seth Grossman, whose controversial statements on race created controversies in his 2018 campaign, said Monday he will run for State Senate in the Republican primary against Vince Polistina.
He made his first official announcement Monday morning at 7:30 a.m. on the Don Williams radio show, he said.
No other candidate is advancing the issues he feels are important, Grossman said.
“First, we’ve got to stop schools and colleges from endoctrinating children to hate our country and to hate the values of their parents and grandparents,” Grossman said.
Polistina, of Egg Harbor Township, is a former Assemblyman who has been out of politics for about a decade. He is running on a ticket with former Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian and Margate attorney Claire Switft.
On the Democratic side, Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D,Atlantic, will run for State Senate on a ticket with incumbent Assemblyman John Armato, of Buena Vista Township, and Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick, of Linwood.
Grossman said Stockton’s infusion of race and racial justice into every aspect of life adds up to political indoctrination, citing President Harvey Kesselman's statement at an event last week.
“This is why we proclaim our commitment to dismantling systemic racism; this is why we are infusing race and racial justice throughout our curriculum," Kesselman said.
Grossman is collecting signatures now to get onto the ballot.
"I proved in the last election in which I was not only not supported but denounced by the state and national leadership -- I still raised $300,000 nationally in small donations," Grossman said.
He predicted that this year's election in New Jersey will get national attention, since New Jersey and Virginia are the only states conducting widespread elections.
"So really we’re almost like a battleground to see if republicans can recover from all the setbacks we have had during the past year to be credible in 2022," Grossman said. "It's so important to focus on issues and take on democrats head on, as opposed to ducking and hoping the democrats attack somebody else."
He made the decision Saturday morning and has not been in touch with any other candidates, he said.
Grossman also opposes too much reliance on wind and solar energy, and Gov. Phil Murphy's spending increases through borrowing.
"The final issue is ... unsustainable debt to support a political class of parasites in New Jersey who are smothering the middle class," Grossman said of those who make money off of the state's spending increases.
He cited as examples the companies building a second Stockton campus in Atlantic City at great cost with no-bid contracts, and that forced South Jersey GAs to build a second headquarters there as well.
"That’s the type of parasite political class. They get rich floating the bonds with Wall Street Banks, the contractors made a fortune. And the people don't benefit at all," Grossman said.
"These types of project I feel are just killing us," Grossman said.
He said CRDA was supported to bring private investment into the city that would pay property taxes. "No this type of development."
Grossman defeated Linwood's Hirsh Singh, considered the favorite, in the 2018 Republican primary to run in New Jersey's second congressional district against then-Democrat Jeff Van Drew.
Van Drew later switched parties to Republican after refusing to vote to impeach President Donald Trump.
