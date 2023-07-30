County officials announced a series of delays and detours scheduled for this week.

Ocean Heights Avenue in Somers Point will be closed to through traffic between Bethel Road and Route 9, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday for concrete improvements.

Local residents and businesses will have access to Route 9, but no traffic will be permitted. Motorists should use Bethel Road to avoid the work zone. Delays are expected and motorists are advised to plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.

Egg Harbor Township

On Monday and Tuesday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on English Creek Avenue, south of West Jersey Avenue, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for drainage improvements.

On Monday, Thursday and Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Steelmanville Road between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Corbin City, Estell Manor

On Thursday and Friday, a detour will be in effect on Head of the River Road between Lords Lane and Route 50 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for county paving. Buck Hill Road, Aetna Drive and Carl Road will be closed at Head of the River Road during work hours.

Buena Vista Township

From Monday through Thursday, a southbound detour will be in effect on Tuckahoe Road between 5 Points and Route 40, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for county paving operations. Northbound traffic will be maintained in a single lane. Southbound motorists should follow the posted detour or seek an alternate route, and northbound motorists should expect delays and plan travel time accordingly.

All advisories are weather permitting. For more information, go to aclink.org.