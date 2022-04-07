With a fastball that averaged 98.1 mph and hard-biting slider, Seranthony Dominguez created a sensation when he made his big league debut in 2018.

Dominguez saved 16 games that season, and the Phillies fans envisioned him being the closer for the next decade.

But arm injuries derailed his career. He underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2020 and has pitched in just one game since 2019.

Dominguez struck out eight in four innings this spring training. His velocity is back to almost where it was in 2018.

If the 27-year-old Dominguez can stay healthy and fill a late-inning roll, he will bolster a bullpen that was one of the biggest reason the Phillies missed the postseason the past two seasons.

