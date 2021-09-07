SEPT. 9
New Jersey’s recreational marijuana market is beginning to sound like a gold rush.
SEA ISLE CITY — A crew of 20-somethings from the Philadelphia area held the corner of the outside bar at JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue in th…
UPPER TOWNSHIP — A Sunday crash in the Strathmere section killed a 23-year-old Pennsylvania man and injured two others, according to State Police.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Thirteen South Jersey residents who were recently hired by Global Crossing Airlines, aka GlobalX, to serve as its first …
MAYS LANDING — Most brick-and-mortar retail stores have spent the past year trying to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
ATLANTIC CITY — A new hotel and restaurant are proposed for New York Avenue on the site of a currently vacant building.
Miss America will return to Atlantic City this week to celebrate its 100th anniversary — sort of.
VENTNOR — Little remains of a century-old church at 7117 Ventnor Ave., as a demolition team tears through the landmark building to make way fo…
NEW BRUNSWICK — Genetic genealogy helped lead to the arrest and indictment of a man in the 1999 slaying of a New Jersey teenager, authorities said.
ATLANTIC CITY — City workers did not get promised $3,500 checks Thursday to thank them for keeping the city going during the COVID-19 pandemic…
