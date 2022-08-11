Sept. 24th Poker Run to Benefit Magnolias Cancer Care

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Poker Run fundraiser to benefit Magnolias Cancer Care, a nonprofit organization which provides support to local cancer warriors and their families, will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. 24. Rain date is Oct. 1
Signups are from 10 to 11 a.m. at Galloway Casual Dining, 245 W. White Horse Pike in Pomona.
Participants will travel by motorcycle or car to visit five locations to pick up a poker card. They will start at the diner and finish at McGettigan’s 19th Hole. The winning poker hand at the final destination receives the grand prize.
Cost is $25 per person to participate. Supporters also can join the after party for $20. The first 20 people to register will receive a free event T-shirt. To purchase tickets or to make a donation, contact Karen Foley at magnoliascancercare@gmail.com or 609-432-1836.
Magnolias Cancer Care was created in memory of Diana Adams who lost her battle with lung cancer in 2015. The Foundation provides assistance to cancer warriors by providing access to wigs, comfort kits, mastectomy pillows, wheelchairs and medical supplies and helping families offset the cost of their medical bills. For more information, visit magnoliascancercare.com