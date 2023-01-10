 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Sentencing for Northfield man convicted for health care fraud postponed until April

  • 0
Thomas Sher

Thomas Sher, of Northfield, at left. He and his brother, John Sher, 37, of Margate, not shown, both Margate firefighters, were allegedly recruited by their brother Michael Sher, another Margate firefighter. Michael Sher pleaded guilty in the case earlier. Originally barred from meeting with his brothers without a lawyer or parent present, the bail condition was lifted by Judge Robert Kugler on March 27.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court Tuesday to charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits on his cryptocurrency trading platform as a judge set a tentative trial date for October. Bankman-Fried, 30, is accused of illegally diverting massive sums of customer money from FTX to make lavish real estate purchases, donate money to politicians and make risky trades at Alameda Research, his cryptocurrency hedge fund trading firm. Bankman-Fried's attorney, Mark Cohen, announced his client's plea, saying: "He pleads not guilty to all counts." Afterward, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan set a tentative trial date of Oct. 2, saying he might move it forward or backward a day or two.

CAMDEN — A sentencing hearing for a Northfield man convicted in the multi-million health care fraud conspiracy has been delayed until April 6.

A federal jury in September found Thomas Sher guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and three counts of health care fraud. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Sher's attorney, Joseph Grimes, could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert Kugler originally scheduled Sher's sentencing hearing for Tuesday. A reason for the postponement was not listed, U.S. Attorney's Office spokesperson Matthew Reilly said.

The jury found Sher guilty after about a two-week-long trial between August and September of 2022.

Prosecutors said in court that Sher worked as a "sub-recruiter" to help other local conspirators push prescription compound medications on people they knew carried state health care benefits packages, creating a scheme that defrauded the plans about $50 million.

People are also reading…

Prosecutors asserted the conspiracy, led by William Hickman, of Northfield, collected high-price reimbursements from the prescriptions they had filled. Some of the money was used to pay doctors and employees who filled the prescriptions fulfilled by Central Rexall Drugs in Hammond, Louisiana.

Sher aided the scheme with his brother, Michael and John Sher, both of whom pleaded guilty to their charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced in December that Thomas Schallus, a former Ventnor City police officer, was sentenced by Kugler to three years of probation and six months of home confinement for his role in the scheme.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New president to lead Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino

New president to lead Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino

Atlantic City’s Hard Rock casino on Tuesday hired a new management team as the property pushes for an even greater share of the market. George Goldhoff was named president of the casino, and Mike Sampson was named general manager. Both men are expected to start within the next few weeks after approval by New Jersey gambling regulators. Hard Rock ranks second among Atlantic City’s nine casinos in terms of overall gambling revenue, winning over $533 million over the first 11 months of this year, trailing only the Borgata. It is the former Trump Taj Mahal casino, which was redone and reopened in June 2018.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News