Sentencing for Northfield man convicted for health care fraud postponed until April

CAMDEN — A sentencing hearing for a Northfield man convicted in the multi-million health care fraud conspiracy has been delayed until April 6.

A federal jury in September found Thomas Sher guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and three counts of health care fraud. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Sher's attorney, Joseph Grimes, could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert Kugler originally scheduled Sher's sentencing hearing for Tuesday. A reason for the postponement was not listed, U.S. Attorney's Office spokesperson Matthew Reilly said.

The jury found Sher guilty after about a two-week-long trial between August and September of 2022.

Prosecutors said in court that Sher worked as a "sub-recruiter" to help other local conspirators push prescription compound medications on people they knew carried state health care benefits packages, creating a scheme that defrauded the plans about $50 million.

Prosecutors asserted the conspiracy, led by William Hickman, of Northfield, collected high-price reimbursements from the prescriptions they had filled. Some of the money was used to pay doctors and employees who filled the prescriptions fulfilled by Central Rexall Drugs in Hammond, Louisiana.

Sher aided the scheme with his brother, Michael and John Sher, both of whom pleaded guilty to their charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced in December that Thomas Schallus, a former Ventnor City police officer, was sentenced by Kugler to three years of probation and six months of home confinement for his role in the scheme.