Seneca (2-4) at Absegami (2-5), 2 p.m. Saturday
Both these teams are still contention for a South Jersey Group III playoff berth. Absegami quarterback Ray Weed has thrown for 639 yards and run for 542 yards. Seneca lost to EHT 49-0 last Friday.

