Seneca (1-1) at Ocean City (4-0)
6 p.m. Friday

Ocean City is ranked No. 4 in The Elite 11 and has outscored its opponents 114-6. Taylor Eget (27 tackles) and Charley Cossaboone (25 tackles) lead the Ocean City defense. Seneca was off last week after beating Pemberton 21-6 on Sept. 10. Adam Klenk ran for 119 yards in the win.

