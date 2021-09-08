 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Send us your back-to-school photos
0 comments
top story

Send us your back-to-school photos

  • 0
Hammonton High School

Hammonton High School first day of school Wednesday Sept 1, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

The Press wants to see photos of your child’s first day. Submit photos of your student(s) on the first day of school for consideration in our online presentation and possibly in print. Send to newstips@pressofac.com with the subject line “Back to School.” Be sure to include your child’s name, age, hometown, grade and school.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News