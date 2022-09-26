 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Send us your 2nd Congressional district debate questions

The Press of Atlantic City is co-sponsoring a debate between 2nd Congressional District candidates Jeff Van Drew and Tim Alexander on Oct. 19.

As part of the debate, candidates will answer questions from the public.

If you wish to have your question considered, send it to newstips@pressofac.com. Include “CD2 Question” in the subject line.

The Press, and the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University are sponsors of the debate.

The debate will take place at 6 p.m. in the university’s Campus Center Theatre in Galloway Township.

Van Drew vs. Alexander

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, left, R-2nd, faces civil rights attorney and former law enforcement officer Tim Alexander, a Democrat, in the 2022 general election.

