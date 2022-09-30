 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Send in your storm reports

If you can do so safely, send us photos and video from the storm. Flooded water, storm damage reports and more are all appreciated. We'll send these reports over to the National Weather Service so they can better alert us of weather hazards coming our way. We'll use them online, too. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
