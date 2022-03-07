Senate committee advances bill to lessen unemployment tax increase on employers

TRENTON — The Senate Labor Committee voted 5-0 Monday to advance a bill to require the state use federal COVID funds to pay off millions in federal loans that paid unemployment benefits during the two-year pandemic.

An identical bill was introduced in the Assembly by Majority Leader Louis Greenwald, D-Burlington, Camden.

The bill, S733, would avoid a $300 million tax increase on employers scheduled for 2024. Smaller tax increases in 2022 and 2023 would still happen.

The funds are needed to make up for the losses to the Unemployment Trust Fund caused by unprecedented levels of unemployment due to pandemic restrictions and businesses shutting down.

The first business tax increase to help replenish the fund happened in October.

"Many states have already allocated ARP (American Rescue Plan) money toward defusing the impact on unemployment funds," said New Jersey State Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Michael Egenton in his testimony to the committee.

"Of all issues ... this issue takes center stage with local and regional Chambers of Commerce," Egenton said.

State Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-Morris, Somerset, said he would prefer to see more ARP funds used to avoid any further employer tax increases.

"We know the governor is still sitting on billions in federal stimulus money," Bucco said.

He said state tax collections are outpacing estimates by billions, and suggested amending the bill to use government funds to bring the trust fund back to pre-pandemic levels and avoid any employer tax increases above pre-pandemic levels.

"We could clearly do more to send the message to businesses we understand they are struggling," Bucco said.

"This bill is rational at this point," said committee chair Fred Madden Jr., D-Camden, Gloucester, a co-sponsor of the bill, in opposing amendments. "We all have different angles on where to spend the money for right now."

Sheila Reynertson, of New Jersey Policy Perspective, a progressive think tank, opposed the bill as "another corporate tax cut."

She said ARP funds should be used to help workers hit hardest by the pandemic, "to help workers of color and Black and brown women."

"It's important New Jersey use its recovery funds to reflect the principles President Biden set down, to directly address the public health crisis and reduce racial and ethnic differences," Reynertson said.

New Jersey Business and Industry Association's Chris Emigholz said his organization represents companies that employ about 1 million New Jerseyans, and strongly supports the bill.

"We think it fits into affordability and fiscal responsibility," Emigholz said, which have been identified by the governor in his State of the State address as important issues going forward.

"We are not asking for a tax cut, but to avoid the most onerous increase," Emigholz said of the $300 million tax increase set for 2024.

Emigholz also said there will be a federal unemployment tax increase if the loan isn't paid off by November of this year.

"We are one of just 10 states in the nation that still has its loan, and ours is larger than others," Emigholz said.

About half of states used some of their ARP funds, which were supposed to help states recover from the pandemic fiscally, to replenish their Unemployment Trust Funds and repay federal loans.

Sen. Mike Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, has been vocal on the issue in the past in support of using federal funds to replenish the Unemployment Trust Fund.

He is a member of the Labor Committee and voted for the bill but said little about it.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.